Las Cruces Public Schools names interim superintendent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces School Board has chosen someone to lead the district for now after the death of Superintendent Karen Trujillo. On Monday, the board announced they have named Camino Real Middle School principal Ralph Ramos as interim superintendent. Ramos will take over starting Tuesday, March 2 with a contract through the end of June or until the board makes a permanent hire.

Karen Trujillo was hit and killed by a car while walking her dogs Feb. 25. During a news conference last week, Las Cruces Public School District called the sudden death of Karen Trujillo, an unimaginable loss and it will be hard to move forward without her leadership. “She really was a servant of God because she put others before herself,” said Dona Ana County Manager, Fernando Macias.

Trujillo was a Las Cruces native who graduated from New Mexico State University where she worked from 2010 through 2018. She also served as the New Mexico Public Education Secretary for six months before being removed by Governor Lujan Grisham. Trujillo then took the helm of the Las Cruces Public School District in 2019.