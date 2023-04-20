LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools is asking the public for input on who the next superintendent should be. Parents, students, staff and community members are all invited to participate in a survey on what qualities the next superintendent should have.

The survey will be available in English and Spanish and asks participants to prioritize certain qualities they want a leader to have. The survey will also ask people for their opinion on some accomplishments and challenges the district has faced. The results of the survey will be shared during the next board meeting on April 25. The access the survey, click this link.