LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Public School District has selected its next superintendent. His name is Ignacio Ruiz.

Ruiz is an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada and had previously worked as an assistant principal, principal, and director.

“It’s great to be here,” Ruíz said. “I’m glad for this opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of LCPS. It was evident from the beginning that the board values what’s best for kids, and I look forward to being part of the Las Cruces community.”

Ruiz will start work on August 1, and his contract is set to run until June 30, 2025.