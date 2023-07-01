LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Public School District has selected its next superintendent. His name is Ignacio Ruiz.
Ruiz is an assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada and had previously worked as an assistant principal, principal, and director.
Story continues below:
- Local: What’s happening around New Mexico June 30 – July 6
- Crime: Missing hot air balloon and food truck found among stolen cars in New Mexico
- New Mexico: Parts of Cochiti Lake closed for 4th of July weekend
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque native wins prestigious food award for his book on bread
“It’s great to be here,” Ruíz said. “I’m glad for this opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of LCPS. It was evident from the beginning that the board values what’s best for kids, and I look forward to being part of the Las Cruces community.”
Ruiz will start work on August 1, and his contract is set to run until June 30, 2025.