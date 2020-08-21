Las Cruces teacher promoting positivity through music

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico music teacher has found a fun way to inspire his students while remote learning and his musical method is also getting a lot of attention online.

Emanuel Hernandez said his former in-person music classes for his Hermosa Heights Elementary students in Las Cruces involved a lot of interaction and dancing. He’s trying to bring that same energy and positivity to his now-virtual classroom, and it’s already a big hit.

Hernandez posted a clip of him playing the ukelele that he calls the “cheer me up” song for students, teachers and parents. The video has also been seen more than 2,000 times on Facebook.

“Music is very interactive, especially at an elementary level where we’re constantly dancing, we’re marching in place, playing hand drums, playing rhythm sticks. It’s nonstop,” Hernandez said. “To convey that through the screen is pretty hard, but it’s not impossible and that’s why I make videos like these. I’m just trying to make it as personal as I can with them.”

Hernandez is recording videos to supplement his virtual lesson plans for his Pre-K through fifth-grade students. He says there’s no better tool than music to inspire positivity during the pandemic and while everyone is still getting used to the challenges of remote learning.

“The message here is, ‘Hey, we can do it. It might seem hard. We’re being on the screen all day, but it’s possible,'” Hernandez explained. “Try to just have a positive attitude because we’re all in the same boat. And, it’s new to both the teachers and the parents.”

Through these videos, combined with some live classes over Zoom, he can still teach his students how to keep a steady beat and is introducing them to instruments, like the recorder, as a teaser for when they do go back to the classroom. His goal is to create a performance with his students over Zoom this semester.

