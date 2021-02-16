Las Cruces, Los Lunas school boards discussing hybrid learning plans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Las Cruces and Los Lunas school boards are meeting Tuesday to look again at a return to in-person learning. Their plan would return a majority of elementary students, some middle school students, and about 23% of high school students who opted in.

The New Mexico Public Education Department says the plan will satisfy the requirement of allowing kids to play sports. While the Los Lunas school board had voted to remain in remote learning but after a protest from athletes, they agreed to meet again to review the decision. The Albuquerque Public School board meets Wednesday to revisit the issue after delaying two weeks. The New Mexico Activities Association says it is waiting on these three board meetings to see if these districts will qualify to play before setting game schedules.