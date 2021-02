ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers across New Mexico are trying to get vaccinated. Some said it is the biggest holdup between them and returning to the classroom. Meanwhile, other teachers have been able to jump the line. Now, the state is looking into the provider allowing them to do so.

Some teachers said that they have been able to pick up the phone and get their vaccine taken care of with no problems, even though they are not included in this current phase of distribution. Some teachers said they are thankful after receiving both doses of the vaccine. "I actually am vaccinated," Janay Wilson said. "I know that a lot of other teachers were still waiting on that."