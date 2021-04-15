Las Cruces high school returns to remote learning after reports of ‘secret prom’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school has switched back to remote learning effective Friday, April 16 while the district investigates a so-called “secret prom.” Las Cruces Public Schools says someone filed a complaint with the governor’s office. The closure ends on Monday, April 26.

The complaint stated hundreds of students from Mayfield High School may have attended the event over the weekend which was not sanctioned by the school or the district., Officials opted to close the school for ten days while they investigate the scope of the event including whether students from other schools were involved.

“Irresponsible out-of-school activities have a tremendous impact on our health status in Doña Ana County,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “We have worked tirelessly to stay in compliance with public health orders to get our students back in the classroom. We’ve advocated for vaccinations, efforts for increased COVID-19 testing, and anything else that essentially gets our county to green. Violating the order against mass gatherings is a disappointing disruption to those efforts.”

The district is asking anyone with information to call LCPS at 575-527-5808.