Las Cruces board of education selects new superintendent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education selected Ralph Ramos to be the permanent superintendent for the district. Ramos served as the interim superintendent since March.

Ramos will begin his permanent position from June 2 through June 2023 with a salary of $180,000. The board of education made the decision Tuesday, which passed four to one. The position needed to be filled after the sudden death of late Superintendent, Karen Trujillo after she was hit by a car while walking her dogs in February.

Ramos has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from New Mexico State University and his doctorate in education from the University of Texas at El Paso and is currently the executive director of information technology at the Canutillo Independent School District. He began working for the Las Cruces school district in 1992 as an eighth-grade science teacher and worked as an assistant principal and principal within the district.