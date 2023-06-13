LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces student’s project will be featured in a Smithsonian museum. Lillah Berkson, a 7th-grader at Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy, will have an exhibit she made for National History Day (NHD) on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on Wednesday, June 14.

National History Day is a year-long academic program focusing on historical research, interpretation, and creative expression for middle school and high school students. Next week, 2,649 students from 54 NHD affiliates will be in College Park, MD to compete in the national NHD contest.

Berkson’s exhibit “Adolf Hitler: A Pioneer Of Propaganda in the Media” will be on display from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.