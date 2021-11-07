LANL wants STEM students to intern this summer

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Lab is reaching out to STEM students about internships this summer. The U.S. Department of Energy is hosting a virtual internship fair that will take place Tuesday starting at 1:00 p.m.
The 10-week program will provide technical training and research opportunities at 17 labs around the country. People can sign up online.