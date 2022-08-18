ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teacher raises that New Mexico lawmakers gave teachers have hit a snag at Albuquerque Public Schools. The APS School Board voted 4-3 to table the labor agreement that includes those raises.

Board members already approved the raises in a previous vote. They objected, however, to language in the contract that allows teachers more latitude when it comes to teaching Common Core standards. In response, the teacher’s union declared an impasse. If the issue can’t be worked out, the union may take legal action.