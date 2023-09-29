ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Koala Children’s Academy celebrated its grand opening on Friday, September 29. The learning center is located in the Barelas community and has a capacity of over 60 children.

The facility features interactive classrooms and play-based learning for children under the age of five. It will also serve home-cooked meals to all attendees.

“It began in earnest in 2020 when we conducted a survey in the Barelas neighborhood to understand what is it that people want, what’s missing for residents. And not surprisingly, early childcare access was really important to people,” says Johanna Gilligan, Chief External Affairs Officer for Homewise.

The new facility was made possible with funds and assistance from Enterprise Bank and Trust, the Albuquerque Community Foundation, and the McCune Charitable Foundation.