Kids at Atrisco Elementary head home with a new board game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Staff at Atrisco Heritage gifted students each with a board game before winter break on Thursday. Officials say playing board games promotes many social-emotional skills, teamwork, quality family time, and provides an enjoyable way to unplug.

The school says more than 250 board games were donated in the last couple of weeks. “It has those learning skills that are built into any game we play, so it has reading in them, it has math in some of them, it has writing in some of them but it also has that learning how to collaborate and work as a team which is such a huge skill our kids need,” said Interim Principal Nichole Griego.