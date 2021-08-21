Jump In 2 School event raising money for NM Boys and Girls Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community partners came together Saturday to raise money for a local nonprofit. Owners of Instil Boss Wear and Live’s Good Nutrition Club joined forces for the “Jump in-2 School Bash” fundraiser.

All money raised will benefit the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch and the 31 kids they help. The goal was to raise $1,000.

There was a school supplies giveaway, free food, and some fun activities for the kids. Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

