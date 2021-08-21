Jump In 2 School event raising money for NM Boys and Girls Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community partners came together Saturday to raise money for a local nonprofit. Owners of Instil Boss Wear and Live’s Good Nutrition Club joined forces for the “Jump in-2 School Bash” fundraiser.
Story continues below
- Crime: Four APD officers recovering, one in critical condition following NE robbery, shooting
- Education: PED changing COVID-19 protocols
- COVID Update: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 19 de Agosto 2021
- Entertainment: Burning of Zozobra to be hybrid event amid pandemic
All money raised will benefit the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch and the 31 kids they help. The goal was to raise $1,000.
There was a school supplies giveaway, free food, and some fun activities for the kids. Organizers hope to make this an annual event.