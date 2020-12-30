Judge rules state funding system for school building projects unconstitutional

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A state judge in Gallup is ruling New Mexico’s system for funding school construction projects is unconstitutional. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the ruling was issued by 11th Judicial District Court Judge Louis E. DePauli Jr. who stated the Zuni and Gallu-McKinley school districts have shown the capital outlay system that is in place is not uniform and goes against constitutional requirements.

He argues that property wealthy districts, which have more in tax revenue, have more money on construction projects. Inversely, he says that poor property districts have less money.

So, they then have to rely on the state for additional funding. The judge is asking for the state to come up with a new system. Senator Mimi Stewart says she believes the state should appeal the order.

