Judge orders New Mexico officials to speed up delivery of devices, internet to students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico judge is telling the Public Education Department to double down on its efforts to get electronics and internet to students in rural areas. On April 30, Judge Matthew Wilson ruled the state must immediately identify which students and teachers do not have digital devices and get them to them.

On Tuesday, he told them to speed up the process. This comes as the plaintiffs in the landmark Yazzie Martinez case filed another lawsuit saying the state did not give all children the necessary tools to study remotely during the pandemic.

The state says it’s working on it, having already distributed more than 6,200 Chromebooks and installing more than 1,200 Wi-Fi hotspots.

