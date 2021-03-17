Jack Fortner confirmed as UNM regent, provides outlook on university

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Senate recently confirmed Jack Fortner as a University of New Mexico regent. This is the fourth governor to appoint him to the board, making him the longest-serving member. KRQE News 13 sat down with him for a look at what’s next for UNM.

Farmington attorney, Jack Fortner was first appointed to the UNM Board of Regents by former governor Gary Johnson in 1998. He was reappointed by former Governors Bill Richardson, Susana Martinez, and now Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“Being involved in my alma mater, the University of New Mexico is something I’ve always enjoyed. Since I became a regent the first time, my wife got another degree from here. I have two children who each got two degrees here. The University of New Mexico has been good to me and good to my family and good to the community,” said Fortner.

Fortner recalls exciting times on campus through the decades. “Seeing the UNM Health Science Center grow, the hospital expand, the law school continuing to shine, the engineering school,” said Fortner.

Fortner will return to the board after leaving for two years and deal with a budget hit hard during the pandemic. UNM’s main campus and Health Sciences Center are adjusting their budgets to cut around $44 million. Fortner says the pandemic may have helped with enrollment, it was up 7% in the fall.

“I think what’s happening students and parents, especially who are footing the bill are saying ‘wait a minute if you’re going to be at home studying virtually, why don’t you do that at the University of New Mexico,'” Fortner said. He says the pandemic has also helped find ways to save money.

Fortner says what campus will look like in the fall will depend on the state health order. “I’m hoping that certainly in August when school starts we will be wide open, but people got to get vaccinated, got to be safe.”

He says while each time period on campus was different, each governor had the same goal. “We want the university to be the best university for New Mexicans,” said Fortner.

He says he’s proud of being able to keep tuition low so it’s not a barrier for people to attend college. He says raising tuition should always be a last resort.