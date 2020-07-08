International students may have to leave if all classes are online

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 3,000 international students studying in New Mexico colleges are in limbo. The U.S. Department of State announced Monday it will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools that are fully online for the fall semester. Alessia Pellegrino, a senior at UNM, is currently in her home country of Italy. She graduated high school in Albuquerque and is a senior at UNM. She says she considers Albuquerque home but she’s worried about coming back.

“If I fly all the way to the U.S., which right now flights are ridiculously expensive, and let’s say around October or November, something happens and they have to go full online I have to fly back to Italy,” said Pellegrino.

UNM President Garnett S. Stokes says she is extremely disappointed in the rule saying out international students are a vital part of UNM, conducting important research and contributing to our classroom culture. She released the following statement:

I am extremely disappointed in the rule issued yesterday by the Department of Homeland Security that prohibits international students from remaining in the United States if they attend classes as part of an online-only curriculum for the Fall 2020 semester. Our international students are a vital part of The University of New Mexico, conducting important research and contributing to our classroom culture. They are also a vibrant part of our University community and our overall Lobo DNA. Their absence from our classrooms, labs, and community would diminish us all. Further, during a pandemic, when the health and safety of our students is of the utmost concern, it is irresponsible to deny any university or its students the option of going entirely to remote instruction in the interest of public health and safety. This mandate issued by DHS hamstrings The University of New Mexico and other colleges and universities in our ability to provide a quality education in the safest and most appropriate learning environment.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement: