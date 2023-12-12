ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is promoting a new activity book geared towards kids ages five to 10 at an event later this month. A city press release states Arts & Culture, along with Mayor Tim Keller, will host the launch event on Saturday, December 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the International District Library.

The release says the first 100 kids 14 and under to arrive will receive a goodie bag and a free copy of the activity book titled “Let’s Explore Albuquerque!” Officials say the book provides an interactive approach to learning about Albuquerque’s history, people, special attractions, and artifacts.

After the December 30 event, the books will be available for free on ABQ Ride buses, Explora, at public libraries, through Arts & Culture venues, at select Blake’s Lotaburger locations, as well as through other public outreach initiatives.

Blake’s Lotaburger, a sponsor of the book, will have a food truck at the December 30 event selling breakfast burritos.