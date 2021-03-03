Interim superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools sheds light on his plans

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –The man taking the helm of Las Cruces Public Schools says he plans to continue the work started by the late superintendent Karen Trujillo. “I want to know Dr. Trujillo’s routines. She’s already made those commitments with our principals, I don’t want to rock their world, I don’t want to rock central office’s world,” said interim superintendent Ralph Ramos. “I’m here just to support, it’s temporary, but we’re going to get through this because we’re all grieving still.”

The Las Cruces School Board named Ralph Ramos as interim superintendent after Trujillo was killed by a car while walking her dogs last week. As principal of Camino Real Middle School for 13 years, Ramos says he has had success with a collaborative model, bringing students, teachers counselors and others together to shape policy.

Ramos is taking over the district just as students are betting back into the classroom. His contract will run through the end of June or until the board chooses a permanent superintendent.