ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saint Pius X High School said it has had dozens of families reach out about their children joining the new 8th-grade class.

The school announced expansion plans Monday to add 8th grade after decades of being a high school-only school.

Since then, more than 65 families have signed up for an information night being held monday.

The school said tuition for 8th grade has been set at $5,900.

They say they’ll have plenty of space for the new students and will also be adding two new bus routes.