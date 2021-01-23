Indian Pueblo Cultural Center offers online behind-the-scenes look

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is giving a behind-the-scenes look at some of their most interesting pieces in a series called “A View Into the Collection.”

Saturday’s installment featured canes, which Curator Amy Cisneros says are blessed and handed to the new governors of pueblos. the Lincoln Cane was presented to the pueblo leaders in 1863 as a symbol of the commitment of the United States to allow pueblos to self-govern. Canes are still on the pueblo.

The center also showed off a sculpture, created by a Jemez Pueblo artist to honor a lifelong volunteer of the IPCC. The next installment of A View Into the Collection will be Saturday, February 27.