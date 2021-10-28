Increased police presence at Valley HS following social media shooting threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is an increased police presence at Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 28 after students and staff reported threats of a shooting at the school that surfaced on Snapchat Wednesday. Valley High Principal Anthony Griego shared a message to parents and students acknowledging that Albuquerque Public Schools Police and the Albuquerque Police Department are aware of the threat and additional units from both departments are at the campus.

The message goes on to thank students and parents for sharing the information with the school and authorities. Griego states that parents will be updated as the day goes on.

Police in Las Cruces reported a similar incident on Monday in which TikTok videos were circulating that threatened a school shooting. However, those posts involved a generic video where the name of the school gets changed and the video is reposted, spreading across the country

APS has not revealed any more information about the threat at Valley High School.