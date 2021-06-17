Income assistance program proposed for Santa Fe college

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hoping to offer income assistance to community college students. The pilot program would give low-income students at Santa Fe Community College a $400 month for one year, starting in the fall.

The goal would be to eventually raise that to $500. Students taking part in the Assistance Program would need to be under the age of 30 with at least one child. They also must earn 200% or less of the federal poverty level, all while working towards a certificate or degree. The city council has to approve the program.