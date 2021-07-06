Immunization clinics to be held across NM for children going back to school

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nurses are vaccinating children in school. | Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Immunizations clinics are being held so children can be prepared to go back to school in the fall. The clinics will be held from July 24 through August 14 across the state. This is part of the, Got Shots? campaign, aimed at making sure children are up-to-date on their immunizations before going back to school.

This year, part of the clinic includes COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and older. According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, parents need to bring their child’s shot record and Medicaid or private health insurance card if they have insurance, even though immunizations are provided at no cost.

For more information or to find a clinic near you, visit nmhealth.org/about/phd/idb/imp.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES