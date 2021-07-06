Immunization clinics to be held across NM for children going back to school

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Immunizations clinics are being held so children can be prepared to go back to school in the fall. The clinics will be held from July 24 through August 14 across the state. This is part of the, Got Shots? campaign, aimed at making sure children are up-to-date on their immunizations before going back to school.

This year, part of the clinic includes COVID-19 vaccines for children 12 and older. According to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Health, parents need to bring their child’s shot record and Medicaid or private health insurance card if they have insurance, even though immunizations are provided at no cost.

For more information or to find a clinic near you, visit nmhealth.org/about/phd/idb/imp.