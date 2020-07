ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - All schools were ordered to delay in-person learning at least through Labor Day, but some districts might be able to get back to the classroom sooner than others. Officials say when the number of coronavirus cases drops, parts of the state with a lower spread rate could be the first to return to the classroom.

"We will continue to look and see if there are regions that we can move forward faster and get kids into the building faster based on the public health conditions in those regions as we go," the state's Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said. "In this remote model, we'll get a little bit more time to see exactly how the virus is progressing statewide and regionally."