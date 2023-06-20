NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Newly released data shows how the performance of New Mexico’s schoolchildren has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is coming from the New Mexico Public Education Department’s website, which lists every public school and its scores.

Prior to the current update, the data on the PED’s site hadn’t been changed since 2019. PED Secretary Dr. Arsenio Romero called this a big day for New Mexico schools since the data provides a snapshot of New Mexico schools’ standings before and after the pandemic.

The New Mexico Vistas’ website lists the state’s over 850 schools and scores them by academic proficiency, attendance, and graduation rates. Romero says there is a lot to celebrate, including the nearly 200 spotlight schools that have made progress despite the pandemic.

For the schools that aren’t doing so well, the state will be intervening. Romero says, “This is not meant to be punitive. This is meant to be a piece of information to help us move forward with how we spend resources, how we spend our time, how we spend dollars.”

Whittier Elementary School is a prime example of a school that partnered with the state to improve and saw progress. Romero says the 2022/2023 data will be released in August, and he expects positive gains.

In December, New Mexico will release the updated graduation rates. To see how your child’s school is doing, check the PED’s website here.