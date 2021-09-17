Homecoming dances at Rio Rancho High Schools planned for October

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is allowing high school homecoming dances after all. The district announced the policy change on Friday. They say Rio Rancho High School and Cleveland High School’s dances will both take place outdoors on Oct. 2.

Masks and temperature checks are required. A special entry code will be given to the students, and they will not be allowed to bring guests from other schools. The district announced several weeks ago that because of a rise in COVID cases, they would not allow the dances this year, but have changed course. Albuquerque Public Schools are allowing homecoming dances with some of the same rules.

