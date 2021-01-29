Hobbs Municipal Schools to welcome some students back Feb. 8

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the districts that lobbied the state to let schools reopen is ready to hit the ground running. Hobbs Municipal Schools plans to bring pre-K through 5th-grade students back to the classroom on Feb. 8, on the first day approved for reopenings by the state.

However, 6th, 9th, and 10th graders return later in the week on Feb. 11, followed by the rest of middle and high schoolers on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The hybrid model splits students into two groups. One attends Monday and Tuesday, the other on Thursday and Friday. The campus will be closed Wednesdays for cleanings.