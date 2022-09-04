SANTA FE, N.M. (Stacker) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic.

The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Santa Fe, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

12. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $28,600 (#252 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 390

National annual mean salary: $31,760 — Employment: 1,187,270

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390); San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

11. Substitute teachers, short-term

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $31,130 (#238 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 70

National annual mean salary: $38,410 — Employment: 374,620

Metros with highest average pay: Prescott, AZ ($64,310); Appleton, WI ($63,310); Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

10. Preschool teachers, except special education

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $39,440 (#87 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 160

National annual mean salary: $36,460 — Employment: 391,670

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990); Ocean City, NJ ($49,720); Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

9. Instructional coordinators

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $50,480 (#447 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 70

National annual mean salary: $70,560 — Employment: 184,740

Metros with highest average pay: Salem, OR ($93,890); Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760); Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

8. Self-enrichment teachers

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $51,320 (#53 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 100

National annual mean salary: $49,230 — Employment: 216,910

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350); Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650); Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

7. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $55,390 (#206 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 30

National annual mean salary: $63,130 — Employment: 105,440

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850); Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110); San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

6. Librarians and media collections specialists

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $55,770 (#256 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 60

National annual mean salary: $64,180 — Employment: 127,790

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990); Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

5. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $58,320 (#253 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 540

National annual mean salary: $67,080 — Employment: 1,329,280

Metros with highest average pay: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430); Salinas, CA ($91,280)

4. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $60,000 (#208 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 160

National annual mean salary: $66,880 — Employment: 592,000

Metros with highest average pay: Bakersfield, CA ($109,060); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280); Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

3. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $65,750 (#146 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 550

National annual mean salary: $69,530 — Employment: 1,020,240

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980); Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

2. Special education teachers, secondary school

Santa Fe annual mean salary: $66,380 (#109 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 50

National annual mean salary: $70,100 — Employment: 145,690

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320), Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590), Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

1. Tutors