Higher Education Dept. supports teachers under debt relief program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexico teachers will have some of their student debt paid by the state. The Teacher Loan RepaymentProgram, run by New Mexico’s Higher Education Department will pay up to $6,000 per year for two years toward federal student loan debt and interest.

“Whether you are a veteran teacher still paying off debt, or a recent high school graduate interested in a teaching career in New Mexico, our teacher loan repayment and scholarship programs are critical in supporting New Mexicans entering the education profession and in addressing shortages across our state,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said in a news release. “We are working alongside Gov. Lujan Grisham, our sister education agencies, and legislators to ensure these programs are supported at a level that reflects New Mexico’s workforce needs today while supporting educators.”

The department says applicants must be licensed and work in high-need schools including science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), career technical education, bilingual education, early childhood education, special education, and in schools with free and reduced lunch programs. The department says it received 500 new applications for the program this year, three times more than last year.

The department says this year’s recipients represented 66 public school districts and the average amount of debt held by teachers participating in the program this year is over $48,000.

For more information, visit hed.state.nm.us/free-college-nm.