NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Higher Education Department is warning against tuition increases at public colleges and universities in the state.

Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez issued a statement Monday. It said more than $1.2 billion dollars was approved for higher education institutions this year, including $146 million for the Opportunity Scholarship.

She urged colleges and universities to keep tuition flat this year.

Rodriquez said as the state sees enrollment increases for the first time in more than a decade, the major funding approved this year is meant to reduce costs for students and is not an opportunity for schools to increase revenue through higher tuition costs.

