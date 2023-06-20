LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University (NMSU) hosted a hands-on artificial intelligence camp for high school students this summer. The pilot program, called STEMx, allowed students to work with advanced technology on science and engineering projects over the course of two weeks.

Five students were selected to participate in the program: Jaedon Casteneda and Victor Hannan from Centennial High School, Justine Hernandez from Alta Vista Early College High School, Luis Saldana from Las Cruces High School, and Daniel Saldivar from Arrowhead Park Early College High School.

The students got the chance to learn about coding, computer science, electrical engineering, artificial intelligence, and software-defined radio during the summer camp. STEMx was put together through a collaboration between NMSU’s Physical Science Laboratory and Trenchant Analytics. The students also got to hear from guest speakers with careers in STEM.