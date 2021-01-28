High school sports still waiting on word on possible return to play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As schools work to get kids back in the classroom, the clock is ticking if they want their high schoolers to take part in sports. Under the new order, a school district must be in hybrid learning for student-athletes to be eligible for New Mexico Athletics Association sanctioned events and those can start on February 22.

While Albuquerque Public Schools won’t present its revised reentry plans to the school board until Feb. 3, Thursday Superintendent Scott Elder talked on several radio stations saying they are very aware of that Feb. 22 deadline and are confident they can come up with a plan that will ensure APS student-athletes are eligible. Ultimately, approval on a reentry plan is up to the school board. The NMAA has not yet finalized a new sports schedule. If APS were not eligible, it would make statewide competition challenging.