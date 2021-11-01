High school DECA project collaborates with Best Buddies to offer career resources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista High School’s DECA class holds competitions where students can create business plans and compete with each other. Students Catalina Padilla and Peyton Sherwood discuss their DECA project in the career development category that provides assistance to students who are trying to find their career paths.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: BCSO: Two confirmed dead, 4 injured at South Valley Halloween party
- Community: Threat that evacuated Wilson Stadium remains under investigation
- Weather: Quiet Monday, but next storm arrives Tuesday
- Albuquerque: Woman accused of shoplifting $1,000 worth of goods from Albertsons
The Albuquerque Police Department reports that one person with a gunshot wound had been taken to the hospital by civilians and was later confirmed as deceased. Authorities state that shortly after, another victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and was last known to be in critical condition.
A third person arrived at the hospital with a leg injury claiming to have been struck by a vehicle as he and other vehicles were trying to escape the scene of the incident. APD is now asking anyone with video from a party at the scene of the incident to submit it directly to the department. Police say any video could be helpful in the homicide investigation.
Padilla and Sherwood’s project works with Best Buddies, a nationwide organization that works to create opportunities for friendships, employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with disabilities. At this time, their project works in collaboration with the Best Buddies programs at Volcano Vista High School, Chamiza Elementary School, and Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School.
Padilla and Sherwood attend each of the schools’ meetings to provide a career survey to find what career path each student is interested in. They then give a presentation with information that can help the students pursue that career path.
The pair ends the meeting by handing out flyers with contact information and a QR code to a website they created that allows students and their families to find additional information.