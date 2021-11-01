High school DECA project collaborates with Best Buddies to offer career resources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista High School’s DECA class holds competitions where students can create business plans and compete with each other. Students Catalina Padilla and Peyton Sherwood discuss their DECA project in the career development category that provides assistance to students who are trying to find their career paths.

Padilla and Sherwood’s project works with Best Buddies, a nationwide organization that works to create opportunities for friendships, employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with disabilities. At this time, their project works in collaboration with the Best Buddies programs at Volcano Vista High School, Chamiza Elementary School, and Lyndon B. Johnson Middle School.

Padilla and Sherwood attend each of the schools’ meetings to provide a career survey to find what career path each student is interested in. They then give a presentation with information that can help the students pursue that career path.

The pair ends the meeting by handing out flyers with contact information and a QR code to a website they created that allows students and their families to find additional information.