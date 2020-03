SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aspiring chefs from 13 high schools across the state will be in Santa Fe on Monday cooking it out in a culinary competition.

The competition will focus on restaurant management and various culinary skills. First-place winners will earn scholarship money and a chance to compete nationally in Washington D.C.

The event is sponsored by New Mexico Prostart which is a career education program focusing on culinary arts. The competition begins at 8:30 a.m.