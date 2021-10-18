Help young students build confidence by becoming an ABQ Reads tutor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For nearly two decades, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Albuquerque Public Schools to bring reading tutors into Title 1 schools to boost kindergarten and first-grade literacy. It’s called the Albuquerque Reads Program and it’s been going on for 18 years.

Deann Eaton and Margarita Rodriguez-Corriere with the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce discuss the program and how it benefits young learners. The GACC states that sometimes, the Albuquerque Reads tutors include more than 300 volunteers who spend 90 minutes of one-on-one time with students each week.

Tutors help students by practicing reading and writing skills while the program also provides each child with at least 20 books throughout the school year to help them to continue practicing their skills at home with family.

ABQ Reads is now looking for volunteers. The positions allow volunteers to follow lessons written by a teacher with a 90-minute weekly commitment. Additionally, volunteers also have the opportunity to split up the workload with up to three other team members meaning they only need to tutor once a month.

Interested candidates must pass a background check and attend a training session. For more information and to register, visit abqreads.com.