Gym equipment stored outside high school moved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says gym equipment sitting outside of a local high school could eventually be sent to other schools. The equipment which included everything from treadmills to workout benches was stored outside of Highland High School.

The districts say their gym underwent renovations and new equipment was brought in, so the old equipment was taken outside and stored. APS says the school put in a request to have it removed weeks ago.

The district says they couldn’t pick it up sooner because of staffing shortages and need the right equipment to move it. It will be taken to the main warehouse where they will assess if it can be sent to other schools.

