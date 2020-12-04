Graduating NMSU art students showcase work online

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Art students at New Mexico State University will be showcasing their work digitally this year. The university’s art department is presenting the exhibit called “Abnormalities.”
It will feature the work of two graduating students. The art pieces are inspired by personal anxieties and genetic commonalities through oil and charcoal techniques. The live exhibit will take place over Zoom on December 9.
