Governor expresses disappointment with APS’ decision to stay virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Gresham says she’s disappointed that Albuquerque Public Schools decided to stick to distance learning. “I am very disappointed about the decision. We wouldn’t have negotiated with the unions about what was required to make students and educators as safe as possible and I think New Mexico leads the nation in these efforts,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The governor talked with a group of reported Friday morning and said the state invested in ventilation changes in school buildings as one way to make classrooms safe and advocate the hybrid model as a way to have some in-person learning again. “I would never ask an educator or a parent to go back into the classroom if we weren’t secure that it was as safe as we can make it and we will continue to improve those abilities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

With the COVID-safe practices, the governor says students should be back in the classroom. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the APS Board of Education voted to stay with remote learning until conditions change. If conditions change like teachers get vaccinated or the Bernalillo County moves into the Green Level, then students may return to hybrid, according to APS.