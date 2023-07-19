NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The largest expansion to New Mexico’s PreK programs has been announced. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement at the White House States Convening on Child Care which brought together almost 100 state legislators.

According to a press release from the governor’s desk, the change will serve more than 3,000 more students than before. Nearly $100 million will be used from the Land Grant Permanent Fund appropriated from the 2023 Legislative session. With the money, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) awarded a total of 279 PreK grants to 84 school district programs as well as 195 community-based programs, family child care providers, Tribal governments, and Head Start grantees.

The release states the money will also go to compensating PreK teachers using an enhanced per-child rate for New Mexico PreK to a $50,000 starting wage. It will also go to increasing instructional hours for more than 16,000 students aged three and four.

The money will also fund 554 new Tribal PreK slots across the Navajo Nation, the To’Hajiilee Chapter of the Navajo Nation, the Mescalero Apache Tribe, and the Pueblo of Nambé. The Pueblo of Tesuque will get funding later this year.