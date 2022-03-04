NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to sign off on the opportunity scholarship Friday. Senate Bill 140, the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, would give New Mexicans free college tuition.

The New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act would provide $85.5 million toward the Opportunity Scholarship. This will cover full tuition and fees for residents who are working towards a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degrees either part-time or full-time at any New Mexico Public or Tribal college or university.

Under this scholarship, more people qualify. You must live in New Mexico for at least one year before becoming eligible.