ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- On Wednesday, the governor will host a town hall meeting on education.

Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and some of the state’s top education officials will discuss the status of the state’s education system.

Already, lawmakers have increased spending on teacher salaries and have created longer academic calendars at many schools. However, parents and some school districts still want more to be done to help disadvantaged children.