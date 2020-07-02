Get seed starter kits at APS meal sites on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – General Mills is offering a fun and education activity to do with your kids all while growing your own food. The company is donating seed starter kits to families at ten Albuquerque Public School meal sites Thursday, July 2.

The kits include a tomato seed packet, soil pellet. planting instructions, and two activity worksheets. The giveaway was scheduled on a day when the meal includes cereal so students can use the cup as a planter.

Kits will be provided until they run out at the following sites: