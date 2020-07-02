Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Get seed starter kits at APS meal sites on Thursday

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – General Mills is offering a fun and education activity to do with your kids all while growing your own food. The company is donating seed starter kits to families at ten Albuquerque Public School meal sites Thursday, July 2.

The kits include a tomato seed packet, soil pellet. planting instructions, and two activity worksheets. The giveaway was scheduled on a day when the meal includes cereal so students can use the cup as a planter.

Kits will be provided until they run out at the following sites:

  • 7 Bar
  • Arroyo del Oso
  • Dennis Chavez
  • E.G. Ross
  • Emerson
  • Georgia O’Keefe
  • George I. Sanchez
  • Manzano Mesa
  • S.R. Marmon
  • Valley

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss