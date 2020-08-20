Gallup-McKinley County school district allows teachers to work remotely

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers in McKinley County say they have come to a satisfactory agreement with the school district allowing them to work remotely. The teachers union filed a lawsuit earlier this month when the district ordered them to show up to campus for training; a requirement the teachers said violated public health orders. A judge sided with the teachers earlier this month, at least temporarily.

Wednesday, the union announced it reached an agreement with the district ensuring teachers the option to work remotely. The district also agreed to accommodations for teachers at higher risk and to provide PPE and free tests. Remote learning for the Gallup-McKinley school districts starts Thursday.

Related Coverage