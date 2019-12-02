Funds diminishing for small schools in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Funds are slowly vanishing for small schools across the state.

According to The Santa Fe New Mexican, many charter schools have relied on state funding under a 40-year provision, but it was meant for extremely tiny districts in rural areas of New Mexico. However, state lawmakers are taking 20% of the funding away from schools that don’t fall under the provision each year until it’s gone altogether in 2024.

The change is forcing many charter schools to either cut staff or increase enrollment.