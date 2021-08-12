Free tuition this spring for some students at tribal college

TSAILE, Ariz. (AP) — A four-year tribal college located on the Navajo Nation is offering free tuition for the spring 2022 semester to all students who are enrolled full-time this fall and receive at least a 2.0-grade point average. Classes begin Aug. 16 for the fall semester at Diné College, which is offering 361 online courses and 37 in-person courses.

The school also is offering a 50% tuition discount and a 50% residential discount for student housing for the fall semester. The admission application fee, technology fee and student activity fees are all waived.

Diné College — which has six campuses and two microsites across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah — primarily serves Navajo students and offers 20 bachelor’s degrees, 16 associate degrees and six certificate programs. Diné College was the first tribal college when it opened in 1968.