Four New Mexico teachers honored with Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Math, and Engineering

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching as well as the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Science Engineering Mentoring.

Recipients are selected from schools in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, and schools in Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Applications for the awards are assessed by a panel of mathematicians, scientists, and educators at both the state and national levels before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Teachers are chosen based on their dedication to improving STEM education.

Krystal Irby from NexGen Academy, Cindy Lee from Snell Middle School, Erin Mayor from Janet Kahn School of Integrated Arts, and Eric Schultz of Sixth Grade Academy have received the PAEMST.