Four APS teachers reinstated in Williams Stapleton review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four Albuquerque Public School teachers under investigation as part of an alleged embezzlement scheme by Sheryl Williams Stapleton have been cleared of wrongdoing and re-instated. A total of 12 APS employees were put on administrative leave while an internal review is conducted. All were involved in different ways with Willaims Stapleton’s at the district and the robotics program that is at the heart of this case.

Williams Stapleton, the director of technical education at APS is under investigation for an alleged kickback, money laundering and racketeering scheme using a robotics program which APS spent $5 million on over several years.

According to Luis Robles, who is handling the internal review at APS, the four employees re-instated are all teachers at Harrison Middle School. Of the eight still, on leave, two are Stapleton’s supervisors at APS and the other six play various roles in the district.

The focus of the review is seeing if procurement rules were followed and if any of these employees knew of wrongdoing or took part in it. He couldn’t say how long the review would take.