ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four different parent-teacher associations within Albuquerque Public Schools are getting national recognition. PTA groups at Adobe Acres, East San Jose, and Monzano Mesa Elementary Schools were among more than 300 groups across the country honored as national PTA schools of excellence for 2022 through 2024.

The accolade celebrates schools and PTA that prioritize building connections between families and schools leading to improved educational experiences for students. The fourth PTA group from Chaparral Elementary School is one of three schools being recognized with the national PTA’s highest award.